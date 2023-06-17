Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. Invests $257,000 in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palisade Capital Management LP bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Prostatis Group LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 584.1% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 370,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 316,434 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 70,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $97.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.45. The company has a market cap of $142.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.