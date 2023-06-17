Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. Takes $1.40 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.8% of Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KO. Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the third quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.4% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.7 %

Coca-Cola stock opened at $61.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.78. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

