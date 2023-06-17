MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Receives $11.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

MGNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MacroGenics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 195.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 187,724 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MacroGenics in the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 58.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 12,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MacroGenics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,524,000 after buying an additional 86,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. MacroGenics has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $378.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.16.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.51. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 55.24% and a negative return on equity of 70.69%. The company had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

