MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 557,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 610,911 shares.The stock last traded at $12.35 and had previously closed at $12.37.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAG. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.17.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 59,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,378,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,467,000 after buying an additional 33,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 124,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 100,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

