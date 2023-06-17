Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Receives $59.94 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.75.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMP. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.
Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance
Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The company had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.
Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.0475 per share. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 76.04%.
Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile
Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.