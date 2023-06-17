Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 4,202,242 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the previous session’s volume of 1,820,660 shares.The stock last traded at $25.20 and had previously closed at $23.22.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MANU shares. TheStreet downgraded Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day moving average of $21.68.

Manchester United ( NYSE:MANU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $196.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.80 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 45.01% and a negative net margin of 20.86%. On average, analysts expect that Manchester United plc will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mark Asset Management LP bought a new position in Manchester United during the 4th quarter worth about $2,063,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Manchester United during the 4th quarter worth about $16,664,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Manchester United by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 223,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Manchester United during the 4th quarter worth about $4,666,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Manchester United during the 4th quarter worth about $1,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial segment engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting segment involves in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

