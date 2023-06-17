Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.77.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.4 %

MPC opened at $113.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.94. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $138.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.01 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

