Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,007 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Marathon Petroleum worth $29,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $113.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.94. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $138.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.01 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.77.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.