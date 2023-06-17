Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Short Interest Update

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,800 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the May 15th total of 119,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Down 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:MAKSY opened at $4.92 on Friday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MAKSY shares. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 210 ($2.63) to GBX 235 ($2.94) in a report on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.50) to GBX 220 ($2.75) in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 130 ($1.63) to GBX 150 ($1.88) in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

