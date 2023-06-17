Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $52,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $1,976,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,442,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $2,578,000. DDFG Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $663,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,166,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $753,341,000 after buying an additional 524,114 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $376.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $356.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.97. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $392.20.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Mastercard Profile

Get Rating

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

