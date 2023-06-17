Mather Group LLC. Buys 3,842 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,464 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE ABT opened at $106.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.32. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $115.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 62.01%.

Insider Activity

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Abbott Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.26.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

