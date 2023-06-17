Mather Group LLC. Has $2.31 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,296 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 21,669.8% during the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,191 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at about $469,029,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after buying an additional 1,437,116 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI opened at $395.21 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $402.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 42.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at $805,759.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,241 shares of company stock valued at $5,871,281. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

