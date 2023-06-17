Mather Group LLC. Has $2.89 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,159 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,796,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 29,211 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,889,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000.

BND opened at $72.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.12 and its 200-day moving average is $73.24. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $69.09 and a 1-year high of $77.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.187 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

