Mather Group LLC. Has $3.72 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock opened at $47.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.78. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55. The company has a market cap of $114.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

