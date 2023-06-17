Mather Group LLC. Increases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,157 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $499.31.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,618. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $495.18 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $518.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $390.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

