Mather Group LLC. Purchases 265 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after acquiring an additional 42,207,421 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 332.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,574,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,777 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,871,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,337 shares during the last quarter. Geisinger Health bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $79,691,000. Finally, WA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12,545.4% in the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 373,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,737,000 after acquiring an additional 370,717 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $241.43 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $243.72. The company has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

