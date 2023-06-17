Mather Group LLC. Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,368,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 267,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 47,562 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $70.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $74.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.01.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

