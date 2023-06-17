Mather Group LLC. Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Mather Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $441.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $328.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $445.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

