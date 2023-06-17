Mather Group LLC. Reduces Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,899 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 112,457 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Oracle by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,675,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,080 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P raised its position in shares of Oracle by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,566,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,472 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,745,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,450,495,000 after purchasing an additional 121,666 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $1,409,896,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $760,893,000 after purchasing an additional 439,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.21.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $125.46 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $338.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,886,967 shares of company stock worth $177,254,308. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

