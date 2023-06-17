Mather Group LLC. Sells 866 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 552,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,048,000 after acquiring an additional 30,172 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 349.6% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 9,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $367.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.46. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

