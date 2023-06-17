Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Trading 7.3% Higher

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.10. 1,500,117 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 3,064,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Matterport from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Matterport from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Matterport Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 39.66% and a negative net margin of 162.82%. The company had revenue of $37.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 93,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $247,627.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,571.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 51,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $137,189.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,910.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 93,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $247,627.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 669,573 shares of company stock worth $1,805,564 over the last ninety days. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matterport during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Matterport by 20.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 286,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 49,579 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Matterport by 24.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Matterport by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,185,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 291,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Matterport by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,476,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after purchasing an additional 175,297 shares during the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matterport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Featured Stories

