McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 17,069 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 0.6% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of McDonald’s worth $124,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in McDonald’s by 103.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after acquiring an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Price Performance

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $293.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $214.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.68. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.58 and a fifty-two week high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

