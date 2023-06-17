McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,998 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 3.7% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 734 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,081 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.77.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $293.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.68. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $298.86. The stock has a market cap of $214.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

