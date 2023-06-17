MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 33,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,784,000 after acquiring an additional 23,619 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

ESS stock opened at $236.92 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.03 and a 52-week high of $300.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.55%.

ESS has been the topic of several recent research reports. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $246.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.09.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Featured Stories

