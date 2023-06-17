MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $14.34 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 187,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $14,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 919.4% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $81.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.41. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $87.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ATVI. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.