MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $14.68 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $14,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 386,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 95.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

General Dynamics Stock Performance

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock opened at $217.35 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $59.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

