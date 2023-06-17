MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $16.63 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,602 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $16,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.2 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $128.47 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.31 and a twelve month high of $176.34. The stock has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,279. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

