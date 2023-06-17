MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $3.58 Million Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth $36,184,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,102.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 905,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,977,000 after purchasing an additional 829,982 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth $33,905,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,622,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,942,000 after purchasing an additional 672,683 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 6,824.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 503,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,133,000 after purchasing an additional 496,493 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Down 1.5 %

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $51.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.32. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $54.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $184,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,073,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,212,986.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $184,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.