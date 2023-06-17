MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $3.62 Million Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $3,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of CLH stock opened at $156.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.37. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.94 and a 52 week high of $158.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.70 and a 200-day moving average of $133.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,261,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,868,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,503,605.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 16,200 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,261,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,868,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,503,605.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,020 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.09, for a total transaction of $783,571.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at $873,791.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,221 shares of company stock worth $5,513,271. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

