MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $3.66 Million Stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of National Fuel Gas worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 22.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 15.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after buying an additional 7,259 shares during the period. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $51.93 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $74.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.37. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $717.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.11 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 24.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.40%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Argus dropped their price target on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

