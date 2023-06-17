MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,454 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $14,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,603,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,936 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,099,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,007,991,000 after buying an additional 25,997 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,065 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $671,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $627,438,000 after purchasing an additional 638,384 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $224.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $211.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $196.33 and a 1 year high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.48.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

