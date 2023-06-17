MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 6,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 765,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,261,000 after buying an additional 434,810 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Graphene Investments SAS bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,846,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.14.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $282.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $278.61 and its 200-day moving average is $286.06. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $224.87 and a 12-month high of $365.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.04. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.