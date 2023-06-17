MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 247,200 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,420 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,883,000 after buying an additional 2,443,588 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% during the third quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,073,000 after buying an additional 3,132,027 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,378,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,938,000 after buying an additional 595,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.40. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

