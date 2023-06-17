MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Macy’s worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,941 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,129,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,327,000 after buying an additional 339,217 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 27.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after buying an additional 2,155,936 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,930,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,066,000 after buying an additional 26,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 137.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,085,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,688,000 after buying an additional 2,943,484 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macy's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

M has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Macy’s Stock Performance

NYSE:M opened at $15.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.30. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.81.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.51%.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.