MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $12,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Public Storage by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.44.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.2 %

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of PSA opened at $287.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.66. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $270.13 and a twelve month high of $357.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2022, we had: (i) interests in 2,869 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 204 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.