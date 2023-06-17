MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,164 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $12,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,540,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,904,000 after acquiring an additional 712,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,719,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,693,119,000 after purchasing an additional 368,921 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,209,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,877 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,364,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,270,000 after buying an additional 166,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,409 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP opened at $84.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 85.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AEP. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.23.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

