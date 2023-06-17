MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,909 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Tempur Sealy International worth $3,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TPX. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:TPX opened at $38.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $44.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.73. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.69.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 522.46%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 75,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $2,693,664.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,202,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

