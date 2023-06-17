MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 3,226 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,789 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $13,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $82.16 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $82.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.78 and a 200-day moving average of $78.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on APH. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.