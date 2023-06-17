MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 740 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Concentrix by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Concentrix by 160.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Concentrix by 80.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Concentrix during the third quarter valued at $131,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $83.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.49. Concentrix Co. has a 12 month low of $82.14 and a 12 month high of $151.82.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.08). Concentrix had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Concentrix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

