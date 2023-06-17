MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 940 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 47.4% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 24,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNFP. StockNews.com began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.88.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $57.93 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.31 and a 52 week high of $89.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $401.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

