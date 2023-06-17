Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $10.88 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,298 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $1,110,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 341.7% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,572 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 723.0% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 634,065 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 557,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,854 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,952,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.77.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4 %

MCD stock opened at $293.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $290.68 and a 200-day moving average of $276.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.58 and a 12 month high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total value of $1,008,182.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,667 shares of company stock worth $3,725,307. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

See Also

