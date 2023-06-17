Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $3.53 Million Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lessened its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of O. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1,004.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

O stock opened at $61.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.06 and a 200-day moving average of $63.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.2555 dividend. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 215.49%.

Several analysts have recently commented on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

