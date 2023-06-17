Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $8.58 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 87,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9,799.1% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,378,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,664,000 after buying an additional 1,365,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $97.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.