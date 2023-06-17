Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $9.16 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $741,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $91.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.14.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.