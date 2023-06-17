Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Lowers Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,061 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,171 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $621,364.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,374.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,688 shares of company stock worth $10,019,132. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE BSX opened at $54.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $54.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.05 billion, a PE ratio of 92.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.09 and its 200 day moving average is $48.76.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BSX. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.