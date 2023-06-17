Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Lowers Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $203.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.94. The company has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.05 and a 1 year high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Cowen started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.33.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

