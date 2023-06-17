Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Lowers Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD opened at $217.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.48. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

