Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Lowers Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 20,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 42,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.22.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

Truist Financial Price Performance

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.