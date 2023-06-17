Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Reduces Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,916 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.72.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST opened at $523.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $503.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $492.58. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $443.20 and a twelve month high of $564.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

