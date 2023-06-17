Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Sells 3,108 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.77.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $113.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $138.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.94. The company has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.